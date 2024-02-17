UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $399,966.14 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.3 %

UniFirst stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $22,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,516,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

