Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.82

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 72140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Unisys Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $546.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Unisys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 433,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,125,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,090,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.