Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,947,657 shares trading hands.

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.93.

Upland Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.