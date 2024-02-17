Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.