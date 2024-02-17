Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.04

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.04 and traded as low as $60.63. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 14,896,665 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

