V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 70.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 636,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

