Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vacasa by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

