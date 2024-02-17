Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.