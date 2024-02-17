Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $248.04.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.