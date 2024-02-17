Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

SMAR stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

