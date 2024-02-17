Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $8,757,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in US Foods by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $49.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

