Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

