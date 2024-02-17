Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 569,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

