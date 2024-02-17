Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $112,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

