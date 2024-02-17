Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $40,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

