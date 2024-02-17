Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.41. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James increased their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

