Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,680 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE:SN opened at 52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 54.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.