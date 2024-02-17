Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.