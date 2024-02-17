Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Geospace Technologies worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $159.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

