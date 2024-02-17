Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 975,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

