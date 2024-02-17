Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $40,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

