Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 498,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 395,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $15,846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 190,747 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Envestnet stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.32. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

