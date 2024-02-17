Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,996,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 29.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

