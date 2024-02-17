Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.89 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 66,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 158,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,285,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,108,000 after buying an additional 406,538 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

