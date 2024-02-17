Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Vistra worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

