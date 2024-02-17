Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 116647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

