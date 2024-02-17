Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 17,270,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.56.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

