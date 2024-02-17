Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
