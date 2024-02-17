Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

