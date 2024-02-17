VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.95

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 13842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VSE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in VSE by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in VSE by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
