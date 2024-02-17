Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WNC opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

