Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $197.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.