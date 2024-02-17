Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.07.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

