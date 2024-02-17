Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Cut by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

WBS opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

