Wells Fargo & Company Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $15.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

