Wendy Bridges Sells 3,034 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comerica stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after acquiring an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

