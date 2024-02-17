Wendy Bridges Sells 3,034 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Comerica Trading Down 2.0 %
Comerica stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $73.79.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
