Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

WAB stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

