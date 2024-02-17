Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Whitestone REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
WSR stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $618.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
