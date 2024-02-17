William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,776 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

