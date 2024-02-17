William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 606,347 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Applied Digital worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.84 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

