William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

