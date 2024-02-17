William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 416,003 StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 416,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

