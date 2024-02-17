William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.84% of Titan Machinery worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan Machinery by 59.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $610.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.43. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

