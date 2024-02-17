William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.39% of El Pollo Loco worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

