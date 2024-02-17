William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 306.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 1,036,663 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Warner Music Group by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

