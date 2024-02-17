William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 700.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $259.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $264.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

