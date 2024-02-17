William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 365.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.