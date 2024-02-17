William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $311.24 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.38 and a 200 day moving average of $317.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

