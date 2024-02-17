William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.86% of ModivCare worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MODV stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $107.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

