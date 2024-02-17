William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.65 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $250,539. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

