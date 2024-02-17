William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

NVO stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

